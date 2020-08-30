India records world's highest single-day rise with more than 78,700 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: India recorded the world's highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Aug 30) with 78,761 new infections.

The spike in new cases, the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic began, surpassed a Jul 17 figure of 77,638 in the United States according to an AFP tally.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world's third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.



A rickshaw puller wearing a protective face mask waits for customers on a street, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in the old quarters of Delhi, India. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Indian authorities on Saturday further eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions on even as cases and deaths surged across the country.

The government faces pressure to free up the economy as millions have lost jobs since nationwide restrictions were first imposed in March.

The Home Affairs Ministry said that gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports and political events from next month.

Metro train services will also be allowed to resume "in a graded manner" in major cities.

The coronavirus has badly hit mega cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, but is now surging in smaller cities and rural areas.

The new government guidelines ordered schools and colleges to remain closed but students can meet teachers on a voluntary basis on school premises if needed.

The government has resisted a mass campaign by students to postpone entrance exams for medical and engineering colleges due to be taken by about two million students next month.

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, in Ahmedabad, India, Aug 17, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave

Students say they fear catching the virus in exam halls across the country. Authorities say they are taking special measures for the exams.

The government also said individual states could not impose general lockdowns outside of areas that are considered 'containment zones' where clusters of cases have been reported. Several states have imposed tougher measures in recent weeks because of the rise in cases.

The main opposition Congress party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to set out a firm plan to stop the spread of the pandemic.



