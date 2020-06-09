Indonesia reports 1,043 new COVID-19 cases, biggest daily rise recorded

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,043 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday (Jun 9), its biggest daily rise, taking the total number of cases to 33,076.

There were also 40 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 1,923, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official.

The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 281,650 for the virus as of Tuesday, data by its COVID-19 task force showed.

As of Monday, about 10,904 patients have recovered, the health ministry said.

Since last week, Jakarta has been lifting its COVID-19 curbs in stages, beginning with the reopening of mosques on Jun 5.

Restaurants and shops, which are not located in malls, along with transport services were back up and running in Jakarta on Monday.

Offices were also allowed resume operations on Monday, with half of the employees continue to work from home.

Meanwhile, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen on Jun 15, while people can start visiting recreational parks on Jun 21 and 22.

However, schools, private learning institutions and daycare centres have to remain closed during this transition phase.

Domestic flights in Indonesia also resumed on Tuesday, provided airlines operate at 70 per cent capacity and follow strict protocols.

All travellers will be required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and present a recent health certificate to show they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Flights have been restricted in Indonesia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in recent weeks migrant workers returning home and those travelling for work in exempt sectors, such as health and security, have been allowed to fly.

