COVID-19: Indonesia confirms 327 new coronavirus cases, total 6,575

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 327 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Apr 19), taking the total number of infections to 6,575.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 47 new deaths, taking the total to 582.

The figures come a day after the chairman of the Indonesian Doctors Association said that the country's actual death toll could be nearly twice the official numbers.

In response, Yurianto told reporters in an online briefing on Sunday to "avoid the added psychological burden of untrue news".



On Friday, Indonesia surpassed the Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.



