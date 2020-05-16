Indonesia reports 529 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 529 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (May 16), taking the total number of cases to 17,025.

Indonesia also reported 13 new deaths, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,089, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested 135,725 people, Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 35,069 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.



