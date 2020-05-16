Indonesia reports 529 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Asia

Indonesia reports 529 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Healthcare workers take a swab sample from a passenger amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outb
FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take a swab sample from a passenger amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at a commuter train station in Bogor near Jakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2020. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Bookmark

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 529 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday (May 16), taking the total number of cases to 17,025.

Indonesia also reported 13 new deaths, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,089, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested 135,725 people, Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 35,069 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Tagged Topics

Bookmark