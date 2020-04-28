Deaf Indonesians turn to clear COVID-19 masks
MAKASSAR: Lip-reading suddenly got tricky when everyone covered their face during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Indonesian tailors have hit upon the perfect solution - see-through masks.
One husband and wife duo in Makassar on Sulawesi island started producing cloth masks with transparent plastic in the middle to help fellow deaf people.
"Since the pandemic started, everyone is wearing face masks. For deaf people, we can't understand what others are saying because we can't read their lips," said 52-year-old Faizah Badaruddin.
"There were a lot of misunderstandings," she added.
READ: More than 2,200 Indonesians who died may have had COVID-19 symptoms, data shows
Badaruddin and her husband used to sew cushions, bed sheets and curtains for customers.
But when orders dried up, Badaruddin looked up instructional videos online to work out how to produce masks for the hearing impaired.
READ: COVID-19: Indonesia hopes for return to 'normal lives' by July
Since early April, the little business has been producing as many as two dozen transparent masks a day in small, medium and large sizes.
They sell for between 10,000 rupiah to 15,000 rupiah (US$0.65 cents US$0.97 cents) each.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram