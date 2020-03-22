Indonesia confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 64 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, a health ministry official told reporters on Sunday (Mar 22), bringing the total number to 514 and 48 respectively.

Nine coronavirus patients have recovered, health ministry spokesman, Achmad Yurianto said, bringing the total number of recoveries to 29.

The Jakarta Post on Sunday reported that three doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 died in Jakarta over the weekend.



The deaths of an ear, nose and throat specialist, a 34-year-old neurologist and a 70-year-old surgeon were confirmed by Indonesian Medical Association chairman Daeng Muhammad Faqih, said the Jakarta Post.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the deaths of the specialist and surgeon as well.



To cope with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Indonesia has turned its "Athlete's Village" built for the 2018 Asian Games into an emergency hospital, authorities said on Sunday.

Four out of 10 towers in the Athlete's Village, located in Jakarta, have been converted into a medical facility that would house more than 7,000 people, including a coronavirus task force, medical workers and up to 4,208 patients.



Indonesia is flying 9 tonnes of medical supply from China, said Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander Hadi Tjahjanto on Sunday as quoted by Antara news agency.

The flight carrying the medical assistance is scheduled to arrive in Jakarta on Monday at around 9.30am.



