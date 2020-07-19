Indonesia reports highest number of COVID-19 fatalities since March

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday (Jul 19) recorded its highest number of COVID-19 fatalities since March, with 127 deaths, taking the national total to 4,143.

Indonesian government spokesperson for COVID-19, Achmad Yurianto, said most of the deaths were recorded in East Java and Central Java.

He added that another 1,639 new positive coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 86,521. A total of 16,538 of these cases are in Jakarta while 18,308 are in East Java.

About 37,505 patients are still under surveillance, he said.

To date, East Java province has the highest number of deaths with 1,401 cases, followed by Jakarta with 736 fatalities. There have been 323 deaths related to COVID-19 in Central Java and 279 in South Sulawesi.

