Indonesia COVID-19 cases pass 12,000 mark, death toll at 872

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday (May 5) reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections with 484 new cases, taking the national total to 12,071.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported eight more deaths, taking the death toll to 872.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that 26,408 patients were still under surveillance for the coronavirus while 2,197 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

More than 88,900 people have so far been tested for COVID-19, Yurianto said.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday called for "equal access" for developing countries to medicine to treat the coronavirus, as global cases pass 3 million.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We need to fight for just and timely access to affordable COVID-19 medicine and vaccine," Widodo said in a statement.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram