Indonesia reports 396 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Saturday (Apr 25) 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by Indonesian Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

Thirty-one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the total number of deaths to 720, according to the data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The world's fourth most populous country has been hit hard by the virus, with the highest number of deaths in Asia outside of China.



US president Donald Trump announced on Friday he would be sending ventilators and unspecified help to Indonesia at the request of President Joko Widodo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indonesian presidential palace said in a statement that Trump and Widodo held a call on Friday to discuss ways to collaborate during the pandemic, including on how to overcome the protective gear and masks shortages faced by both countries.

The statement said Trump had agreed to "strengthen partnerships in trade and economics" between the United States and Indonesia after recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.



On Wednesday, Jakarta announced that it will extend wide-scale social restrictions by four weeks, with the closures of non-essential workplaces and schools continued until May 22.

The rules include a ban on gatherings of more than five people, limiting restaurants to online delivery orders and reducing public transport.



Motorbike taxis seen everywhere in the megacity of around 30 million were banned from picking up passengers and residents were ordered to stay home.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram