Indonesia reports 2,354 new coronavirus cases, 50 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Saturday (Aug 15) reported 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 137,468, according to data from Indonesia's COVID-19 task force.

The data showed 50 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,071.

On Friday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo proposed a 2,747.5 trillion rupiah (US$185 billion) budget for 2021, with measures designed to focus on accelerating economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia will be given priority access to the formula for the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine once the candidate obtains regulatory approval, an official said on Wednesday.

This is among the benefits of Indonesia participating in the late-stage human trial of the vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac Biotech, which is one of the few in the world to enter phase 3 clinical trials.

If the trials are successful, Bio Farma will produce the vaccine at its facility in Bandung.

Apart from this partnership with Sinovac, Indonesia is currently also developing its own vaccine.

It is also working with other potential vaccine producing countries such as South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

