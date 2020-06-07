Indonesia reports 672 new COVID-19 infections, 50 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 672 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 31,186, said a health ministry official.

There were 50 new deaths, taking the total to 1,851, while 10,498 people have recovered, the official, Achmad Yurianto, said.



