Indonesia reports 672 new COVID-19 infections, 50 deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 672 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 31,186, said a health ministry official.
There were 50 new deaths, taking the total to 1,851, while 10,498 people have recovered, the official, Achmad Yurianto, said.
