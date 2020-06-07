Indonesia reports 672 new COVID-19 infections, 50 deaths

Asia

Indonesia reports 672 new COVID-19 infections, 50 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a mosque to prevent the spr
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at a mosque to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2020. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Bookmark

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 672 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 31,186, said a health ministry official.

There were 50 new deaths, taking the total to 1,851, while 10,498 people have recovered, the official, Achmad Yurianto, said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Tagged Topics

Bookmark