Indonesia sees new daily record 8,369 COVID-19 cases

A man wearing a protective face mask walks near a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus dise
A man wearing a protective face mask walks near a mural promoting awareness of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia on Dec 1, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections on Thursday (Dec 3), with 8,369 new cases.

This brings the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877. Data from the country's COVID-19 task force also showed 156 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 17,355.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Southeast Asia region.

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan on Tuesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old is among a number of politicians and officials to contract the coronavirus. Indonesia's transportation and religious affairs ministers have previously been treated for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the governor said he was currently asymptomatic and would self-isolate.

"I would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still around and can come to anyone," he said.

His deputy, Ahmad Riza Patria, also tested positive to the virus on Sunday, according to the city's website.

