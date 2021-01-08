Indonesia reports new daily COVID-19 record, total cases top 800,000

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Friday (Jan 8) a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 10,617 infections, bringing the total to more than 800,000, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

The Southeast Asia biggest country also reported 233 more COVID-19 deaths, taking that total to 23,753.

Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday said that the government will impose two weeks of increased COVID-19 restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java and the resort island of Bali from Jan 11, in an effort to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates.​​​​​​​

The measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.

Indonesia will also begin its mass vaccination programme on Jan 13 beginning in Jakarta, with President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot.

