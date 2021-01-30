Indonesia reports record 14,518 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 14,518 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jan 30), a record daily increase that brought its total number of cases to just over 1.06 million.

The country's COVID-19 taskforce also reported 210 deaths, increasing the death toll from the pandemic so far to 29,728.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia has been criticised for having among the lowest testing and contact tracing rates globally, and for focusing on securing vaccines at the expense of trying to enforce health protocols.



The government had started its vaccination programme and tightened movement restrictions earlier this month as hospitals came under mounting strain.



Advertisement

Advertisement

President Joko Widodo has set a deadline of 15 months for the vaccination programme to be completed, but the sheer size of the population and its geographical extent - with 270 million citizens spreading across more than 17,000 islands - make the task a very challenging one.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram