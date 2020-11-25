Indonesia reports record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Wednesday (Nov 25) a record daily rise in COVID-19 infections, with 5,534 new cases, bringing the country's tally to 511,836.



Data from the country's COVID-19 task force also showed 114 more deaths, bringing total fatalities to 16,225.

Southeast Asia's biggest country has the region's highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

On average, there have been about 4,000 daily new cases in Indonesia in November, with spikes in some provinces straining hospitals on the main island of Java.



Indonesia has sought emergency authorisation to start a mass vaccination campaign by the end of the year.

If approval is granted by the country's food and drug agency, Indonesia - with 270 million people - will be among the first in the world to roll out a coronavirus vaccine.

