Indonesia reports biggest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported its biggest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Jul 8), with 1,853 infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 68,079.

There were 50 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,359, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia will also celebrate its 75th Independence Day on a smaller scale this year, said State Secretary Pratikno on Monday.

Celebrations will still take place this year, albeit in a modest way with strict health protocols. Most of the events will be moved online, the state secretary said.

The annual flag-raising ceremony will take place at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta as usual on Aug 17, but with limited guests.

Only the president, vice president and a few officials on duty will be present, while ministers and state officials will attend the function virtually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the island of Bali will reopen beaches, temples and other tourism spots for domestic visitors by the end of July, said Bali governor Wayan Koster last Sunday.

Foreign tourists will be allowed to visit from Sep 11.

It was not immediately clear if vacationers from all countries would be allowed to visit, or if restrictions would be put in place on their arrival.

The island was relatively unaffected in the early days of the epidemic, but cases have jumped in recent weeks.

As of Monday, Bali reported 1,900 confirmed infections, with 23 deaths. Indonesia, the world's fourth most-populous nation, has reported 65,000 cases and 3,241 deaths.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram