Indonesia reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Monday (Jul 5) a record 29,745 new coronavirus infections and 558 deaths, health ministry data showed.

The figures brought the country's total number of cases to 2,313,829 and deaths to 61,140.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.



According to the health ministry on Jul 2, hospital bed occupancy was at 75 per cent nationwide. Some hospitals on the most populous island of Java have reported more than 90 per cent capacity, including in the capital Jakarta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oxygen shortages have also been reported, which authorities attributed to distribution hurdles and limited production capacity. Dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply on Sunday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram