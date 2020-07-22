Indonesia reports 139 new COVID-19 deaths, highest daily rise

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Wednesday (Jul 22) 139 new deaths from the coronavirus, the country's highest daily increase and bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,459, data from the country's Health Ministry website showed.

The number of infections rose by 1,882 to bring the total number to 91,751 in Indonesia, which has the most confirmed cases in East Asia.

