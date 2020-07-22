Indonesia reports 139 new COVID-19 deaths, highest daily rise

Asia

Indonesia reports 139 new COVID-19 deaths, highest daily rise

A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield crosses the road during rush hour amid the spread
A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield crosses the road during rush hour amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Bookmark

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Wednesday (Jul 22) 139 new deaths from the coronavirus, the country's highest daily increase and bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,459, data from the country's Health Ministry website showed.

The number of infections rose by 1,882 to bring the total number to 91,751 in Indonesia, which has the most confirmed cases in East Asia.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark