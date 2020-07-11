Indonesia reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry official

JAKARTA: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indonesia soared to 74,018 with 1,671 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Indonesian government spokesman on COVID-19, Achmad Yurianto said from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, there were 66 more fatalities reported bringing the death toll to 3,535 people.

“There are 13,752 COVID-19 patients being monitored,” he told the daily media conference aired via Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) YouTube channel.

The province with the highest positive cases was East Java with 16,140 cases, followed by Jakarta (14,113) and the remaining cases in other provinces.

East Java also recorded the most fatalities with 1,188 people followed by Jakarta (681 cases), Central Java (235), South Sulawesi (217) and the other fatalities in other provinces in Indonesia.

