Indonesia reports 2,037 new COVID-19 cases, 86 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 2,037 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Aug 23), bringing its total tally to 153,535, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 86 new deaths on Sunday, taking the total number to 6,680, the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.



During a visit to China, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said a preliminary agreement had been signed with China's Sinovac Biotech for the bulk purchase and supply of up to 50 million doses of the vaccine, CoronaVac, from November to March, after which Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma would get priority access until end-2021.



"Indonesia sees a strong commitment from China's industries to forge partnerships and a strong commitment from its government to foster those partnerships," she said late on Thursday via video.

Indonesia is keen to secure a vaccine for its 260 million people and develop its own, amid concern among some developing countries about competition for access.



