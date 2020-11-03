Indonesia reports 2,973 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

People sit spaced apart amid physical distancing markers as they wait for the start of a movie at CGV Cinemas theater in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The cinema reopened this week after months of closure due to coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 2,973 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Nov 3), taking the total number of infections to 418,375, data from the country's health ministry showed.

It also reported 102 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 14,146.

The Indonesia Medical Association (IDI) said earlier on Tuesday that 161 doctors, including nine dentists, had died from the virus in the March-October period. 

Source: Reuters/nh

