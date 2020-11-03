Indonesia reports 2,973 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 2,973 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Nov 3), taking the total number of infections to 418,375, data from the country's health ministry showed.

It also reported 102 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 14,146.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indonesia Medical Association (IDI) said earlier on Tuesday that 161 doctors, including nine dentists, had died from the virus in the March-October period.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram