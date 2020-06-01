Indonesia reports 467 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 467 new coronavirus infections on Monday (Jun 1), bringing the total number of cases to 26,940, said Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 28 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,641. Meanwhile, 7,637 people have recovered as of Monday, up from 7,308 a day ago.
Indonesia is deploying the military and police to enforce social distancing rules in the four provinces and 25 cities that have implemented the large-scale social restrictions, President Joko Widodo announced last week.
The restrictions are currently scheduled to end on Jun 4.
