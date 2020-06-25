Indonesia reports 1,178 new COVID-19 infections, cases pass 50,000

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,178 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Jun 25), taking its total number of cases to 50,187.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 47 more deaths recorded, with total fatalities now at 2,620, the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia outside of China.



