Indonesia reports 1,681 new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry official

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Jul 12), bringing the total count to 75,699, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

Fatalities from the COVID-19 rose by 71 on Sunday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,606, the highest in East Asia outside China.

A significant new cluster has emerged at a military training centre in West Java, where nearly 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19.



The outbreak was first detected when two cadets at the Indonesian Army Officer Candidate School went to a medical facility after complaining of fever and back pain.

Both tested positive for COVID-19, sparking mass swab testing at the academy, which has 2,000 staff and cadets.

It is not clear how the cadets were infected, the army's chief of staff said.



The governor of West Java apologised for the outbreak and urged residents to restrict their movements in and out of the neighbourhood where the academy is located until it is brought under control.

Indonesia is the hardest hit country in Southeast Asia with more than 74,000 known cases of COVID-19 and over 3,500 deaths.

The real toll is widely believed to be much higher, however, with experts saying limited testing was understating the true scale of the crisis.

The World Health Organization recently urged Indonesia to do more testing.

