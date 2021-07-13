Indonesia reports record daily increase in COVID-19 infections

JAKARTA: Indonesia's COVID-19 task force reported 47,899 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday (Jul 13), the highest daily rise since records began in March 2020, bringing the total number of cases to more than 2.6 million.

It also reported 864 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the tally of fatalities to over 68,000.

The rise in cases in Indonesia has caused a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen tanks, leaving thousands of people unable to receive proper medical treatment.



At a press conference on Monday, Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan said he expects the COVID-19 curve to flatten and the situation to improve by next week.



The government is trying to convert several public hospitals into facilities dedicated to COVID-19 patients, said Mr Pandjaitan, adding that the military has also agreed to deploy its doctors and open emergency field hospitals.

Starting Wednesday, the government will also distribute 300,000 packets of medicines and supplements for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms who do not require hospitalisation.



