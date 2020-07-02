In record daily jump, Indonesia reports 1,624 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks at a traditional market, as the government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,624 coronavirus infections on Thursday (Jul 2) in its biggest jump in new cases since the epidemic began, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

This brings the total number of infections to 59,394.

The country also reported 53 new deaths, taking cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 2,987.

Source: Reuters/nh

