Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine halal

JAKARTA: A COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, Indonesia's Ulema Council said on Friday (Jan 8), days before the country is scheduled to start its inoculation programme using the Chinese vaccine.

Asrorun Niam Sholeh of the council's fatwa commission told a news conference that the vaccine, named CoronaVac, was "holy and halal", although authorisation still rests on the Indonesia's food and drug agency.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, has received 3 million doses of CoronaVac.

Indonesia is set to begin its mass vaccination programme on Jan 13, starting in Jakarta where President Joko Widodo will be given the first shot.

As of Friday, Indonesia has reported more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases and 23,753 fatalities.



