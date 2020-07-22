Japan approves cheap steroid dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment

TOKYO: Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalised patients.

The ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment along with antiviral drug remdesivir in a recent revision to its handbook. The revision was widely reported by Japanese media on Wednesday (Jul 22).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In results announced last month, a trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said was a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.

Dexamethasone is an anti-inflammatory steroid, and is typically used to treat conditions such as arthritis, allergic reactions, certain skin and eye conditions and breathing problems.



It decreases the body's natural defensive response, and helps to reduce symptoms such as swelling and other allergic reactions.

Japan's Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical is among those that produce the drug.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said dexamethasone should be used for serious COVID-19 cases only.

Some doctors were cautious, citing possible side-effects and asking to see more data after the trial in the UK.



The head of the WHO's emergencies programme, Dr Mike Ryan, said the drug should only be used in those serious cases where it has been shown to help.

"It is exceptionally important in this case, that the drug is reserved for use in severely ill and critical patients who can benefit from this drug clearly," he told a briefing last month.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram