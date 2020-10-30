Japan eases COVID-19 travel curbs for China, eight others

TOKYO: Japan has eased travel curbs for China, Australia, South Korea and six other countries and regions, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday (Oct 30), as Tokyo steps up efforts to revive its economy while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Japan lowered its infection risk advisory level for Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam, besides China, South Korea and Australia, to 2 from 3, telling its citizens to avoid non-urgent, non-essential trips.

Under the infection risk advisory level of 3, the public are instructed not to take any trips.

Singapore and Japan launched a reciprocal green lane to facilitate short-term essential business and official travel between the two countries on Sep 18.

The business track will allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.



Business executives who are work pass holders can also travel between Japan and Singapore via a "residence track" travel arrangement.

Japanese nationals who have work passes issued by the Singapore Ministry of Manpower as well as those who have been granted in-principle approval for a work pass, who have yet to enter Singapore, are eligible to enter Singapore under the residence track.



Those who enter Japan under the residence track are required to stay at home or at designated locations for 14 days, according to the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. It also says that the framework is intended mainly for long-term residents by dispatch or rotation within business personnel.



