COVID-19: Japan says no need now for state of emergency

Asia

COVID-19: Japan says no need now for state of emergency

Japan&apos;s PM Abe and his wife host banquet for newly enthroned emperor
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, hosted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: The Japanese government said on Friday (Mar 27) there was no need now to declare a state of emergency, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the previous day described the coronavirus as a "national crisis" following a surge of cases in Tokyo.

Japan at this stage is not in a situation where it needs to issue an emergency declaration, top spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

Abe has set up a new crisis task force, seen as a preliminary step towards declaring a state of emergency.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark