Asia

COVID-19: Japan to restart short and long-term business travel with South Korea

TOKYO: Japan and South Korea agreed on Tuesday (Oct 6) to restart travel between the two countries for short- and long-term business travellers, Japan's foreign ministry said, easing restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

South Korea becomes the second country after Singapore with which Japan has reopened its borders for both short- and long-term stays.

Japan has reopened to long-term visitors from nine countries including Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Reuters/dv

