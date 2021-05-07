COVID-19 emergency extended in Tokyo months before Olympics: PM
TOKYO: A COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan was extended on Friday (May 7), less than three months before the Olympics, with restrictions also imposed in two more regions as infections surge.
The emergency measures, less strict than blanket lockdowns in other countries, had been due to end on May 11 but will now continue until the end of the month, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.
