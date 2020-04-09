Japan coronavirus infections reach at least 5,000 cases: NHK

Passengers wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, walk to
Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen at a station in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 7, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)
TOKYO: The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections hit 5,002 on Thursday (Apr 9), NHK public broadcaster said, showing no signs of slowing despite Japan's move this week to impose a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other areas.

The new cases were reported in nearly all parts of Japan and included at least five police officers in Fujisawa, a city just south of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said.

