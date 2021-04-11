China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Apr 10, down from 14 cases a day earlier.



The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday (Apr 11) that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 11 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

