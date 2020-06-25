Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 in Beijing

BEIJING: China's health authority on Thursday (Jun 25) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Wednesday, up from 12 a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 13 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, compared with seven cases a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had a total of 83,449 confirmed cases.

