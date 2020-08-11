China reports 44 new COVID-19 cases in mainland
BEIJING: China reported 44 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 10, down from 49 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday (Aug 11).
Of the new cases, 31 were imported infections. The remaining cases were locally transmitted cases reported from Xinjiang region. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 31 a day earlier.
Mainland China has a total of 84,712 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Aug 10, said the National Health Commission.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
