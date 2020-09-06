China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sep 5, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday (Sep 6).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 21th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 17 from eight a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement