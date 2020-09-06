China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier
BEIJING: Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sep 5, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday (Sep 6).
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 21th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.
The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 17 from eight a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
