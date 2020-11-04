Malaysia reports 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Nov 4), taking the country's total number of infections to 35,425.

The health ministry also said there were eight new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 271.

Of the new cases, three were imported infections, all of them involving non-citizens.

Sabah accounted for more than half of the new cases reported on Wednesday, with 646 new infections. The state of Selangor reported 231 infections.

Another six clusters have also been identified, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The clusters are Sandakan Prison and two other towns in Sabah, Gading in Putrajaya as well as Aero and Lengkuk in Selangor.

There are currently 82 coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, of which 27 are intubated, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

PARLIAMENT CURRENTLY IN SESSION

Malaysia's parliament building will be ordered to close should there be positive cases of COVID-19 infection, Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said earlier on Wednesday.

Parliament is currently in session, with the tabling of the 2021 budget scheduled to be held on Friday.

This week's session has been cut short after staff in the Upper House tested positive for COVID-19. Daily sessions are only held from 10am to 1pm.

