Malaysia reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, teenager among 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov 3), taking the national total to 34,393 infections.

There were also 12 new COVID-19 fatalities, including a teenager. Malaysia's death toll from the pandemic now stands at 263.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 14 were imported comprising three Malaysians and 11 foreigners.

The state of Sabah, which reported 678 infections, accounted for more than half of the new cases on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old Sabah resident was Malaysia's youngest fatality on Tuesday. The teen also suffered from tuberculosis meningitis and hydrocephalus.

There are currently 94 patients in the intensive care unit, of which 32 and intubated, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

