1,075 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,075 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Malaysia on Thursday (Dec 3) along with 11 deaths, the second-highest daily casualty rate reported since the pandemic hit the country earlier this year.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said three of the new cases were imported, while 1,072 cases were local transmissions, taking the total number of active cases to 10,802.



"This also brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Malaysia to 69,095," he said in a statement.



Dr Noor Hisham said the Klang Valley reported the highest number of cases at 508 with Selangor contributing 459 of those cases, while Sabah recorded 310 cases followed by Johor at 78 cases.



The 11 latest deaths bring the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths in Malaysia to 376.



All the deaths involved locals between the ages of 50 and 81, with three of them reported in Selangor; two each in Sabah and Johor, while Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Kelantan each recorded one casualty.



Most of the cases had a history of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, obesity, diabetes and stroke.



A total of 116 patients remain in the intensive care unit with 46 in need of respiratory assistance.



Four more clusters were also identified – three in Sabah and one in Selangor. There are currently 184 active clusters in Malaysia, added Dr Noor Hisham.

