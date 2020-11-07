Malaysia reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,168 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Nov 7), taking the country's tally to 39,357 infections, as the government extended a partial lockdown order to more states until Dec 6.

This is the fifth consecutive day Malaysia has registered more than 1,000 new daily infections.

There were also three new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 282.

The state of Sabah accounted for 616 of the new cases and all of the three new deaths, while Selangor registered 247 new infections.

All the new infections were local transmissions, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 87 patients remain warded in the intensive care unit, with 32 people intubated.

Four more clusters were also detected - Softwood LD in Sabah, Teratai in Selangor, Tapak Bina Damanlela in Kuala Lumpur and Mahkota in Selangor.

Malaysia on Saturday announced that it will reinstate its conditional movement control order (CMCO) across all but three states in Peninsular Malaysia for four weeks.

The CMCO, which will run from Nov 9 to Dec 6, will affect the states of Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Terengganu. The three states not affected by the restrictions are Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang.

CMCO measures for Sabah, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, which were originally scheduled to end on Nov 9, have also been extended to Dec 6.

