Malaysia reports 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov 17), taking the national tally to 49,730.

Of the new cases, 19 were imported infections comprising five Malaysians and 14 foreigners. They had travelled from Nepal, Qatar, India, the Philippines, Nigeria, the United States, Turkey, Russia, Tunisia, Romania and Myanmar.

There were also five new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 318.

The health ministry said 105 patients remain in the intensive care unit, with 40 requiring respiratory support.

Sabah accounted for 499 of the new cases while 259 were recorded in Selangor. A further 238 cases were found in Kuala Lumpur while the remaining infections were from Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Penang, Kelantan, Johor, Kedah and Melaka.

Five new clusters were also identified. Two of them were in Sabah while two others were in Kuala Lumpur and Penang. The remaining cluster spans several districts in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Of the 162 clusters currently active in Malaysia, 72 are related to workplaces, said the health ministry.

"The recent increase in cases in the Klang Valley is caused by the increase in cases linked to workplaces ... the population density of this area is another risk factor that increases the infectivity rate of COVID-19," it added.

