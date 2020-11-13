Malaysia reports 1,304 new coronavirus cases and 1 death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,304 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Nov 13), raising the total to 45,095 infections.

Sabah accounted for 556 of the new cases, while 567 infections were recorded in the Klang Valley.



Four of the new infections were imported. All of them are Malaysians - three travelled from Saudi Arabia and the other had returned from Egypt.



One more death was confirmed, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 304.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 96 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 39 receiving ventilation support.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on those celebrating Deepavali this weekend to adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures. He also encouraged them to avoid large gatherings and refrain from shaking hands.

“We are currently facing various tough challenges. Let’s work together, united by a resilient spirit and persevere for a brighter future for all,” he said.



