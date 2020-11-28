Malaysia reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Nov 28). Apart from five imported cases, the rest were local infections.

Sabah accounted for most of the new cases with 476 infections, while authorities found 266 cases in Selangor and 191 cases in Kuala Lumpur.



There were four more fatalities, bringing the country’s death toll to 354. All four deaths were recorded in Sabah and included a four-year-old girl who died at Hospital Tawau, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Six new clusters were identified – four in Sabah and one each in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The existing Teratai Cluster, which is linked to rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove’s factories, also saw 90 new infections.

There are now 180 active clusters in Malaysia and 11,508 active or contagious COVID-19 cases, said Dr Noor Hisham.



The national tally of cases stands at 63,176 as of Saturday.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday said a total of 9.6 million people or 30 per cent of Malaysia’s population are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 next year.

He noted that the government has signed two agreements for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and will receive the supply in stages from the first quarter of 2021.

