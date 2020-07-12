Malaysia reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jul 12), taking its tally to 8,718 infections.

11 of the new cases are local transmissions, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“As for the new cases, three are imported, all involving Malaysians, while among the 11 local transmissions, three are Malaysians and eight involve foreigners,” he said at a daily briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 77 active cases.

One of the three Malaysian COVID-19 patients was detected during a pre-referral screening in Sabah while the other two are in Sarawak, he added.



NEW CLUSTER FOUND

A new cluster was found at an engineering company in Kuching, Sarawak, with two positive cases emerging from it after the first was detected last Thursday.

The first case is an employee at the company who had received treatment at a medical centre on Jul 9 after experiencing respiratory symptoms, and tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day.

“So far, 32 close contacts have been identified and screened. They comprise 16 colleagues and 16 family members," said Dr Noor Hisham.

According to the screening results, he said, one has tested positive; 16 were negative and 15 results are still pending.



