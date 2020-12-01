Malaysia reports 1,472 new COVID-19 cases, majority of infections linked to Top Glove cluster

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a four-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday (Dec 1) with 1,472 infections.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 778 of the new cases were from the Teratai cluster, which accounted for a majority of the 891 infections detected in Selangor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Teratai cluster is linked to rubber glove manufacturer Top Glove’s factories.

It is Malaysia’s largest cluster and biggest contributor of COVID-19 cases with a total of 5,056 infections. Of these, 331 are citizens while the rest are foreigners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the bulk of recently detected COVID-19 cases in Malaysia stemmed from construction sites and factories, Dr Noor Hisham said the health ministry welcomed the government’s decision to extend the enhanced movement control order for factory worker hostels from Dec 1 to Dec 14.

“To date, the relevant employers have been directed to halt all operations and close their factories in stages, as well as conduct testing on all their workers,” he added.

Malaysia also recorded three new deaths on Tuesday – all of them in Sabah. The youngest fatality was a 24-year-old man who had no preexisting conditions.

Advertisement

Two new clusters were also detected in Sabah. They are the View Kolombong cluster in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran and the Talang-Talang cluster in Kota Kinabalu.

As of Tuesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 67,169 COVID-19 cases and 363 deaths.

A total of 10,495 of these cases are classified as active or contagious, with 120 patients in the intensive care unit. There are currently 180 active clusters.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram