Malaysia reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 imported infections
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Jun 21), taking the national total to 8,572.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were no new fatalities, with the death toll remaining at 121.
Of the 16 new cases, three were imported infections while 13 were locally transmitted.
The imported cases comprise two Malaysians and one permanent resident.
Of the 13 locally transmitted cases, nine were non-Malaysians while the remaining four were Malaysians, Dr Noor Hisham said.
Regarding the nine non-Malaysian patients, six were from the Pedas cluster in state of Negeri Sembilan while two were close contacts of a case from a cleaning services company cluster in Selangor.
The remaining case was an individual from the Tawau Temporary Detention Centre in Sabah who was screened before being sent back to Indonesia.
Dr Noor Hisham said two of the locally transmitted cases involving Malaysians were close contacts of a case from the Kidurong cluster in Sarawak.
Another case was picked up during a pre-surgery screening at a hospital in Johor while another was a detainee who was recently sent to a lock-up in Melaka.
Dr Noor Hisham added 10 patients had recovered and were discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Malaysia to 8,156.
"Currently, three COVID-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, but none are in need of ventilator support," he said.
