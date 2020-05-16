Malaysia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 16), the second-lowest figure since the movement control order (MCO) came into force about two months ago.

Six of the new cases were imported cases while 11 were local transmissions involving non-Malaysians, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah at the daily media conference.



“This brings the total of COVID-19 positive cases in the country to 6,872 while the number of infectivity cases is 1,247,” he added.



One more death was reported, bringing the total number to 113.

The latest fatality was a 53-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of cancer and high blood pressure. She was a Ministry of Health employee in Sabah and had been on medical leave because of her cancer.

Seventy-three more people have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have fully recovered to 5,512.

Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit, with five of them requiring ventilators.

Malaysia had on May 12 reported its lowest number of daily cases - 16 - since the MCO started on Mar 18.

Amid the falling number of cases, authorities said on Thursday they will ease a ban on Friday prayers in mosques in some places.

All mosques in the federal territory, including Kuala Lumpur, will allow Friday prayers involving no more than 30 people.



Schools and colleges will stay closed until Jun 9.



